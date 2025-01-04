Left Menu

Nita Ambani Pays Tribute to Pioneers at Jamnagar Refinery's 25-Year Celebration

During the 25th anniversary of the Jamnagar Refinery, Nita Ambani honored senior employees and remembered late mentors for their contributions to Reliance's success. She emphasized the personal significance of Jamnagar as the soul of Reliance and acknowledged the city's pivotal role in shaping the company's journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 20:37 IST
Nita Ambani, founder & chairperson of the Reliance Foundation (Photo/ANI/X). Image Credit: ANI
Nita Ambani, the visionary behind the Reliance Foundation, paid a heartfelt tribute to senior employees of Reliance Industries Limited in celebration of the Jamnagar Refinery's 25-year milestone. Addressing employees and their families, she recognized the pivotal contributions of senior members in shaping the success of the conglomerate.

Expressing her deep gratitude, Ambani drew on cultural wisdom, stating that blessings from elders are a paramount source of strength. She honored the elders and mentors of the Reliance family, acknowledging their love, wisdom, and sacrifices that contributed to the firm's growth. "It is with your blessings that Reliance is progressing," she solemnly added.

Reflecting on those no longer present, Ambani fondly recalled mentors such as VV Bhat, KK Malhotra, and AG Dawra, who left an indelible mark on Reliance's story. She highlighted the profound connection the Ambani family holds with Jamnagar, labeling it the "soul of Reliance" and noting its familial significance.

The Jamnagar refinery, marking its 25th anniversary since its establishment on December 28, 1999, symbolizes a significant milestone in Reliance's industrial journey. It remains a testament to the company's prowess and is poised for future advancements, including initiatives like Vantaar aimed at promoting environmental conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

