Left Menu

Winter Chaos: Snowstorm Paralyzes UK Transport

A severe snowstorm has caused major disruptions in the UK, closing airports, blocking roads, and leading to power outages. With snow levels reaching 40 cm in high areas, rural communities risk isolation. The Met Office predicts ongoing harsh weather conditions, though slight relief is expected early next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-01-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 15:53 IST
Winter Chaos: Snowstorm Paralyzes UK Transport
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Heavy snow and freezing rain have caused widespread chaos across the UK, grounding flights at major airports and making key roads in northern England impassable.

Officials are warning that severe weather will persist on Sunday, potentially isolating rural communities under up to 40 centimeters of snow. The National Grid is striving to restore power after widespread outages, impacting cities like Birmingham, Bristol, and Cardiff. While most sporting events have been canceled, the much-anticipated Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United remains scheduled, pending further inspections.

Runways at Liverpool's John Lennon Airport and Manchester Airport have been closed, with flight diversions ongoing. Although Birmingham Airport briefly suspended operations overnight, it expects to resume regular service by Sunday. Roadways are heavily affected, complicating travel plans for families returning from holiday breaks. Rail services face cancellations, with disruptions likely impacting the start of the work week.

The Met Office predicts more snow and sleet to move north on Sunday, being most intense in northern England and southern Scotland. However, southern regions might experience a brief milder turn after initial freezing rain. Despite ongoing icy conditions early next week, midweek forecasts offer hope for dry periods and intermittent wintry showers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025