Winter Chaos: Snowstorm Paralyzes UK Transport

Heavy snow and freezing rain have caused widespread chaos across the UK, grounding flights at major airports and making key roads in northern England impassable.

Officials are warning that severe weather will persist on Sunday, potentially isolating rural communities under up to 40 centimeters of snow. The National Grid is striving to restore power after widespread outages, impacting cities like Birmingham, Bristol, and Cardiff. While most sporting events have been canceled, the much-anticipated Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United remains scheduled, pending further inspections.

Runways at Liverpool's John Lennon Airport and Manchester Airport have been closed, with flight diversions ongoing. Although Birmingham Airport briefly suspended operations overnight, it expects to resume regular service by Sunday. Roadways are heavily affected, complicating travel plans for families returning from holiday breaks. Rail services face cancellations, with disruptions likely impacting the start of the work week.

The Met Office predicts more snow and sleet to move north on Sunday, being most intense in northern England and southern Scotland. However, southern regions might experience a brief milder turn after initial freezing rain. Despite ongoing icy conditions early next week, midweek forecasts offer hope for dry periods and intermittent wintry showers.

