India's Employment Drive: CII's Seven-Point Agenda for Inclusive Growth

The CII suggests a seven-point agenda for India's FY26 budget to boost employment, promoting an integrated national employment policy and labour-intensive sector support. Measures include launching rural internship programmes and enhancing female workforce participation. An international mobility authority is proposed to tap global job opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 17:16 IST
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has urged for employment-centered initiatives in the upcoming FY26 budget to enhance job creation and foster inclusive growth across India. Notably, the CII has proposed a comprehensive seven-point strategy to harness India's demographic potential effectively.

Among the key recommendations, CII suggests establishing an integrated national employment policy and bolstering labour-intensive sectors. It proposes creating new short-term employment through government internships for the youth in rural areas to bridge the gap between education and job skills. It also emphasizes boosting female workforce participation through dormitory construction and the formalization of sectors like the care economy.

Moreover, there's a call for an international mobility authority under the Ministry of External Affairs to help young Indians access overseas employment opportunities. This authority aims to collaborate on skill development aligned with global prospects, including language and cultural preparation. CII underscores the need for enhanced productivity alongside job growth, urging for strategic measures to lower India's Incremental Capital Output Ratio (ICOR).

(With inputs from agencies.)

