Charting India's Path to Inclusive Growth and Skilled Jobs

S Mahendra Dev, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, emphasizes the importance of generating skilled jobs for economic growth in India. Speaking at an economics conference, he highlighted India's short-term goals, stressing inclusive growth through quality employment, investments, and exports. Long-term goals focus on manufacturing and service sector synergy.

In a bid to bolster India's economic landscape, S Mahendra Dev, the Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, underscored the significance of generating skilled jobs and enhancing employment quality. Speaking at Ahmedabad University's Annual Economics Conference, Dev remarked on the country's current employment challenges and the need for inclusive growth.

In response to media inquiries about India's short-term economic goals, Dev noted that post-COVID growth average stands at 7.7 percent, highlighting the country's economic resilience. He asserted that investments and job creation remain at the forefront of national priorities while addressing gig work issues, women's workforce participation, and technological integration.

Discussing long-term aspirations, Dev emphasized manufacturing's role in achieving the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision. He rejected the idea of choosing between manufacturing and services, advocating for their complementary roles in economic expansion. India aims for an all-encompassing societal and economic advancement by 2047.

