Power Alliance: Xpeng and Volkswagen Collaborate on Ultra-Fast Charging
Xpeng Motors has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Volkswagen to develop an ultra-fast charging network in China. This collaboration entails sharing their existing charging networks and jointly constructing new co-branded ultra-fast charging stations, aiming to boost convenience and infrastructure for electric vehicle users.
In a significant move for China's electric vehicle landscape, Xpeng Motors announced on Monday a partnership with automobile giant Volkswagen. The two industry leaders signed a memorandum of understanding to work together on establishing an ultra-fast charging network in the country.
The partnership marks a strategic leap as both companies will open their respective fast-charging networks to each other. This initiative is expected to give a significant boost to the convenience and appeal of electric vehicles in China.
Furthermore, Xpeng and Volkswagen plan to explore the joint construction of co-branded ultra-fast charging stations, broadening the reach and reliability of charging solutions available to electric vehicle consumers.
