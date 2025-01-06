Power Alliance: Xpeng and Volkswagen Collaborate on Ultra-Fast Charging

In a significant move for China's electric vehicle landscape, Xpeng Motors announced on Monday a partnership with automobile giant Volkswagen. The two industry leaders signed a memorandum of understanding to work together on establishing an ultra-fast charging network in the country.

The partnership marks a strategic leap as both companies will open their respective fast-charging networks to each other. This initiative is expected to give a significant boost to the convenience and appeal of electric vehicles in China.

Furthermore, Xpeng and Volkswagen plan to explore the joint construction of co-branded ultra-fast charging stations, broadening the reach and reliability of charging solutions available to electric vehicle consumers.

