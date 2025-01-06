Punjab Transport Employees Strike: A Battle for Job Security

Contractual employees of Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transportation Corporation launched a three-day strike starting Monday, demanding the regularisation of their jobs among other conditions.

The strike has severely impacted commuters across Punjab as about 2,800 buses remained off the roads. Union President Resham Singh Gill stated that approximately 8,000 employees have joined the demonstration.

Despite recent talks with the Punjab Transport Minister, no resolution was reached. Protesters plan to escalate their movement with a march to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence on Tuesday.

