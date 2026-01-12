Left Menu

Iran's Turmoil: A Nation at a Crossroads Amid Protests and Sanctions

Nationwide protests in Iran have resulted in 538 deaths. Over 10,600 people have been detained in the ongoing unrest, sparked by economic woes and calls against the theocracy. Iran warns of retaliation against U.S. interference. Tensions escalate with fears of further crackdowns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 12-01-2026 00:28 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 00:28 IST
In a crackdown on nationwide protests, Iran has witnessed the death of at least 538 people, with concerns that numbers might further climb, activists reported on Sunday. The unrest, sparked by economic hardships, continues to challenge the nation's theocratic government.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency, based in the U.S., reported over 10,600 detentions in the past two weeks. Communication blackouts in Iran have complicated efforts to assess the situation. U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for protesters, while considering potential responses, including cyberattacks.

Iranian officials have issued threats against the U.S. and Israel if interference occurs. Protests spread to major cities, with demonstrators braving security measures. The international community, including the UN and the Vatican, urges for restraint and dialogue amid escalating tensions.

