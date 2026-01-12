Iran's Turmoil: A Nation at a Crossroads Amid Protests and Sanctions

In a crackdown on nationwide protests, Iran has witnessed the death of at least 538 people, with concerns that numbers might further climb, activists reported on Sunday. The unrest, sparked by economic hardships, continues to challenge the nation's theocratic government.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency, based in the U.S., reported over 10,600 detentions in the past two weeks. Communication blackouts in Iran have complicated efforts to assess the situation. U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for protesters, while considering potential responses, including cyberattacks.

Iranian officials have issued threats against the U.S. and Israel if interference occurs. Protests spread to major cities, with demonstrators braving security measures. The international community, including the UN and the Vatican, urges for restraint and dialogue amid escalating tensions.