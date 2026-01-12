Left Menu

Astronaut Inspires Future Generations: Embracing Dreams for a Viksit Bharat

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla addressed the youth at NCC's Republic Day Camp, urging them to pursue their dreams, especially in space exploration, to achieve India's ambitious goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Reflecting on his ISS mission, he stressed collective effort and personal responsibility in realizing national aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 00:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 00:50 IST
Describing the youth as the future makers of the nation, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on Sunday emphasized the importance of owning dreams—whether in human spaceflight missions or other spheres—and working collectively to bring them to fruition.

During a visit to the National Cadet Corps' Republic Day Camp in Delhi Cantonment, Shukla interacted with cadets and encouraged them not to be disheartened by failures but to persist in achieving their life goals.

Shukla's recent return from a historic mission aboard the International Space Station marks a pivotal moment as he urges Indian youths to play a significant role in achieving the nation's space aspirations, including setting up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035 and sending an Indian to the Moon by 2040.

