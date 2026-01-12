U.S. Lawmakers Debate Military Intervention in Iran Amid Political Unrest

In the wake of growing tensions in Iran, American lawmakers are divided over the possibility of military intervention. As the nation grapples with large-scale anti-government demonstrations, Iranian officials have blamed foreign entities and vowed to maintain the current regime's stability.

Republican Senator Rand Paul and Democratic Senator Mark Warner have publicly cautioned against military strikes, warning they could unite Iranians against the U.S. Paul expressed doubts on ABC News about the efficacy of bombing Iran, while Warner highlighted the historical consequences of U.S. interventions.

As President Trump prepares to meet military and diplomatic advisors for a briefing on Tuesday regarding potential actions, including cyberattacks, the Iranian threat to target U.S. military bases poses significant risks. Meanwhile, Reza Pahlavi, the son of the former Iranian shah, has expressed readiness to lead Iran towards a democratic government.

(With inputs from agencies.)