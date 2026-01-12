NATO's Arctic Conundrum: Security Concerns Over Greenland

Belgium's defense minister urged NATO to initiate operations in the Arctic to respond to U.S. security concerns involving Greenland. This plea for transatlantic unity arises amidst ongoing European apprehensions over U.S. President Donald Trump's intentions to gain control over Greenland.

Speaking in a phone interview, Theo Francken emphasized the importance of collaboration among NATO allies to address security issues in the high north. He proposed modeling the Arctic mission after existing NATO operations like Baltic Sentry that employ multi-national forces alongside advanced technology.

Despite Greenland's acknowledged strategic value, Francken insisted on resolving the issue through alliance and friendship. Denmark and Greenland's leadership have opposed any annexation, citing existing U.S. military agreements as adequate for security needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)