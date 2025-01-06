Autorickshaw Rule Crackdown Yields Heavy Fines in Mumbai's Eastern Suburbs

In a recent crackdown, police and transport authorities in Mumbai's eastern suburbs have fined over 2,000 autorickshaws for various regulatory breaches, raising a substantial Rs 24.53 lakh in penalties.

The joint operation by Mumbai police and the Wadala Regional Transport Office revealed an alarming 40% non-compliance rate among the autorickshaws inspected on December 30 and 31.

Officials reported that 261 autos were impounded, with many lacking public service permits, fitness certificates, or both, highlighting severe lapses in adherence to transport laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)