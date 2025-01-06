Autorickshaw Rule Crackdown Yields Heavy Fines in Mumbai's Eastern Suburbs
In a police and transport authority initiative in Mumbai's eastern suburbs, over 2,000 autorickshaws were found violating regulations. The crackdown led to the collection of Rs 24.53 lakh in fines. Common infractions included operating without valid fitness certificates, insurance, and necessary permits.
In a recent crackdown, police and transport authorities in Mumbai's eastern suburbs have fined over 2,000 autorickshaws for various regulatory breaches, raising a substantial Rs 24.53 lakh in penalties.
The joint operation by Mumbai police and the Wadala Regional Transport Office revealed an alarming 40% non-compliance rate among the autorickshaws inspected on December 30 and 31.
Officials reported that 261 autos were impounded, with many lacking public service permits, fitness certificates, or both, highlighting severe lapses in adherence to transport laws.
