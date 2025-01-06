Left Menu

Autorickshaw Rule Crackdown Yields Heavy Fines in Mumbai's Eastern Suburbs

In a police and transport authority initiative in Mumbai's eastern suburbs, over 2,000 autorickshaws were found violating regulations. The crackdown led to the collection of Rs 24.53 lakh in fines. Common infractions included operating without valid fitness certificates, insurance, and necessary permits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:21 IST
Autorickshaw Rule Crackdown Yields Heavy Fines in Mumbai's Eastern Suburbs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent crackdown, police and transport authorities in Mumbai's eastern suburbs have fined over 2,000 autorickshaws for various regulatory breaches, raising a substantial Rs 24.53 lakh in penalties.

The joint operation by Mumbai police and the Wadala Regional Transport Office revealed an alarming 40% non-compliance rate among the autorickshaws inspected on December 30 and 31.

Officials reported that 261 autos were impounded, with many lacking public service permits, fitness certificates, or both, highlighting severe lapses in adherence to transport laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025