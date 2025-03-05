Amritsar Police Crackdown: 23 kg Heroin Seized in Major Smuggling Bust
Amritsar Rural Police seized 23 kg of heroin linked to a US-based smuggler. Several drug smugglers were detained with further investigations uncovering connections with Pakistan-based networks using drones. Multiple arrests, interrogations, and ongoing probes suggest a larger, connected smuggling operation.
Amritsar Rural Police struck a major blow against cross-border smuggling with the seizure of 23 kg of heroin at Devi Daspura village, according to Punjab DGP. This cache is tied to a network run by US-based smuggler Jasmit Singh, alias Lucky.
Authorities have charged a local resident, Sahilpreet Singh, and efforts are ongoing to secure his arrest. An FIR was filed under the NDPS Act at PS Jandiala, and a comprehensive investigation is in progress to map the network's supply chain.
Recently, police in Amritsar arrested four individuals on drug charges, recovering 5.06 kg of heroin. The accused, all linked to Pakistan-based smugglers using drones for narcotics delivery, face charges under the NDPS Act. Further operations resulted in two additional arrests and the seizure of more drugs, as investigations cross into complex financial networks.
