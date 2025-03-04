Tensions Escalate as Police Crackdown on Farmer Leaders Sparks Outcry
Several Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders were detained following police raids in Punjab ahead of a planned protest in Chandigarh. The crackdown comes after failed negotiations with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, prompting criticism from farmer leaders who accuse the government of stifling dissent and attempting to suppress the protest.
In an unexpected turn of events, several leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) found themselves detained following early morning police raids in Punjab. The detentions were orchestrated ahead of a planned protest in Chandigarh, scheduled for March 5, drawing significant political backlash and criticism.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has denounced the farmer unions, accusing them of turning Punjab into a "state of dharnas" leading to economic losses. Despite this, farmer leaders and opposition parties, including the Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress, have condemned the crackdown, claiming it stifles the farmers' voices and raises concerns about governmental overreach.
The SKM, which previously led protests against revoked farm laws, is demanding a legal guarantee on minimum support price and other reforms. As tensions rise, opposition parties have rallied behind the farmers, demanding the release of the detained leaders and criticizing the AAP government for its handling of the situation.
