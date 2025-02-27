Delhi Police Crackdown: Massive Haul of Counterfeit Cosmetics Uncovered

In a significant development, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Crime Branch, Delhi Police has scored a major victory in the battle against counterfeit goods. A factory located in Kamal Vihar, Burari, was raided and found to be manufacturing counterfeit cosmetic products, specifically fake Veet hair removal creams.

Prompted by complaints from right holder companies about copyright and trademark violations, the raid resulted in the seizure of equipment and 14,184 counterfeit units. The crackdown also led to the arrest of the factory owner, Pawan Kumar, who is currently undergoing investigations to reveal the entire network involved in this illegal activity.

The operation was initiated following a tip-off from M/s SPAN Consulting Services, Dwarka, about the production and distribution of fake cosmetics. Police sources disclose that Kumar turned to counterfeiting following business losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic and sold the products in Sadar Bazar, Delhi.

