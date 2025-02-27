Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown: Massive Haul of Counterfeit Cosmetics Uncovered

Delhi's Anti-Narcotics Task Force has dismantled a counterfeit cosmetics operation, seizing over 14,000 fake hair removal creams. Factory owner Pawan Kumar faces charges after his arrest during a raid prompted by brand complaints and crucial tip-offs. Authorities are probing the broader network behind this illicit trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:52 IST
Factory owner apprehended (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Crime Branch, Delhi Police has scored a major victory in the battle against counterfeit goods. A factory located in Kamal Vihar, Burari, was raided and found to be manufacturing counterfeit cosmetic products, specifically fake Veet hair removal creams.

Prompted by complaints from right holder companies about copyright and trademark violations, the raid resulted in the seizure of equipment and 14,184 counterfeit units. The crackdown also led to the arrest of the factory owner, Pawan Kumar, who is currently undergoing investigations to reveal the entire network involved in this illegal activity.

The operation was initiated following a tip-off from M/s SPAN Consulting Services, Dwarka, about the production and distribution of fake cosmetics. Police sources disclose that Kumar turned to counterfeiting following business losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic and sold the products in Sadar Bazar, Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

