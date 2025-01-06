DHL Express Partners with GJEPC for Boosting Indian Jewellery Exports

DHL Express has entered into an initial pact with the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) to enhance exports of domestically-made jewellery through its time-definite international (TDI) delivery service.

The agreement, which begins in Mumbai and will expand to major jewellery hubs like Surat, Jaipur, Delhi, and Bengaluru, aims to simplify customs clearance and reduce costs, paperwork, and transit times compared to traditional cargo shipping methods.

With the global online jewellery market expected to triple to $130.86 billion by 2032, this partnership offers a golden opportunity for Indian exporters to expand revenue and market footprint. It will also provide small and medium-sized enterprises with the tools they need to succeed in international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)