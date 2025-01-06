Left Menu

DHL Express Partners with GJEPC for Boosting Indian Jewellery Exports

DHL Express and GJEPC inked an agreement to enhance domestically-made jewellery exports using DHL's TDI delivery service. The collaboration aims to streamline customs clearance, reduce costs, and expand market reach. It offers Indian exporters a significant opportunity to tap into the booming global online jewellery market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

DHL Express has entered into an initial pact with the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) to enhance exports of domestically-made jewellery through its time-definite international (TDI) delivery service.

The agreement, which begins in Mumbai and will expand to major jewellery hubs like Surat, Jaipur, Delhi, and Bengaluru, aims to simplify customs clearance and reduce costs, paperwork, and transit times compared to traditional cargo shipping methods.

With the global online jewellery market expected to triple to $130.86 billion by 2032, this partnership offers a golden opportunity for Indian exporters to expand revenue and market footprint. It will also provide small and medium-sized enterprises with the tools they need to succeed in international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

