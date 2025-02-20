Left Menu

The Fading Echoes of Tariff Talk in Global Markets

The initial market volatility spurred by Donald Trump's tariff actions has subsided, as traders grow less sensitive to trade-war news. Despite concerns of complacency, indices like Hong Kong's Hang Seng and European auto stocks rose. Analysts highlight a reduced impact of tariffs on equity market fluctuations.

Updated: 20-02-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:49 IST
The turbulence that global markets once experienced with every announcement of tariffs by Donald Trump is now quieting. Investors, who had been hyper-attuned to the threat of a full-scale trade war, are increasingly shifting focus, wagering against such a conflict coming to fruition.

Despite some skepticism about market complacency, signs indicate a diminished sensitivity to tariff fears. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong has surged 14% this year, bolstered by tech stocks, and European auto stocks touched a seven-month peak this week despite tariff threats, relayed Marija Veitmane of State Street Global Markets.

According to analysis by State Street, the narrative around tariffs now explains less than 2% of market volatility, down from 40% previously. Meanwhile, investors' attention is drawn to tech advancements and the evolving landscape of US trade policy, as articulated by experts from Amundi Investment Institute and other financial entities.

