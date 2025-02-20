The Fading Echoes of Tariff Talk in Global Markets
The initial market volatility spurred by Donald Trump's tariff actions has subsided, as traders grow less sensitive to trade-war news. Despite concerns of complacency, indices like Hong Kong's Hang Seng and European auto stocks rose. Analysts highlight a reduced impact of tariffs on equity market fluctuations.
The turbulence that global markets once experienced with every announcement of tariffs by Donald Trump is now quieting. Investors, who had been hyper-attuned to the threat of a full-scale trade war, are increasingly shifting focus, wagering against such a conflict coming to fruition.
Despite some skepticism about market complacency, signs indicate a diminished sensitivity to tariff fears. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong has surged 14% this year, bolstered by tech stocks, and European auto stocks touched a seven-month peak this week despite tariff threats, relayed Marija Veitmane of State Street Global Markets.
According to analysis by State Street, the narrative around tariffs now explains less than 2% of market volatility, down from 40% previously. Meanwhile, investors' attention is drawn to tech advancements and the evolving landscape of US trade policy, as articulated by experts from Amundi Investment Institute and other financial entities.
