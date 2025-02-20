Global Markets in Turmoil Amid Trump's Return and COVID Anniversary
Traders marked one month since Donald Trump's return to the White House with market turmoil. Record-high gold prices, a surging yen, and declining Ukrainian bonds highlighted global market tensions. Trump's tariff warnings and geopolitical issues added to investor anxiety, with ensuing market reactions across Europe and Asia.
Global markets experienced significant turbulence as traders marked the first month since Donald Trump's return to the White House and five years since the start of COVID-19 market disruptions.
Gold prices soared close to $3,000 per ounce amid fears of a trade war, while the yen rose sharply on expectations of increased BOJ interest rates. Ukraine's bonds dropped following Trump's contentious remarks about President Zelenskiy, further unsettling investors.
Equity markets were mixed, with European stocks buoyed by industrial and insurance sectors, and U.S. futures pointed down. The anticipation of key inflation data, looming tariffs, and geopolitical tensions continued to drive market uncertainty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Currency Turbulence: Sino-U.S. Trade War Impact
U.S. Tariffs Extend to Hong Kong Amid Sino-U.S. Tensions
China Unveils Strategic Counter-Tariffs Amid US Trade Dispute
Yuan Dips as Trade War Resumes, Yen Boosted by Rate Hike Speculation
Trade War Tensions: Global Investors Turn Cautious on China's Stock Market