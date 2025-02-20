Global Markets in Turmoil Amid Trump's Return and COVID Anniversary

Global markets experienced significant turbulence as traders marked the first month since Donald Trump's return to the White House and five years since the start of COVID-19 market disruptions.

Gold prices soared close to $3,000 per ounce amid fears of a trade war, while the yen rose sharply on expectations of increased BOJ interest rates. Ukraine's bonds dropped following Trump's contentious remarks about President Zelenskiy, further unsettling investors.

Equity markets were mixed, with European stocks buoyed by industrial and insurance sectors, and U.S. futures pointed down. The anticipation of key inflation data, looming tariffs, and geopolitical tensions continued to drive market uncertainty.

