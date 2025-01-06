Left Menu

Special Trains to Maha Kumbh: Journey from Una to Prayagraj

The railway authorities have introduced special trains from Una to Prayagraj for the upcoming Maha Kumbh. Starting January 17, these trains will facilitate pilgrims, offering various classes of travel. The train has multiple scheduled departures and returns, with several stoppages en route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:04 IST
As Prayaag prepares for the Maha Kumbh festivities, the railway authorities have announced special trains from Una to the city starting January 17. This initiative aims to accommodate the influx of pilgrims expected for the event.

Railway officials confirmed that booking for the tickets has commenced. The inaugural special train numbered 04528 will set out from Una on January 17, with a configuration of 18 coaches, including sleeper, general, and a three-tier AC coach. The fares are pegged at Rs 620 for sleeper class and Rs 1,670 for AC three-tier.

Running through various cities such as Chandigarh and Lucknow, special scheduling will continue until February 23. The journeys are planned to ensure timely arrival in Prayagraj with return trips following the day after each departure. Interested passengers can secure general coach bookings two hours before train departure.

