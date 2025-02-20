Celebrating 38 Years of Mizoram's Statehood: A Journey of Peace and Progress

Mizoram commemorates its 38th statehood day with messages of goodwill from prominent leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This milestone journey began after the signing of the Mizoram peace accord in 1986, which transformed it into India's 23rd state.

President Murmu acknowledged Mizoram's rich cultural heritage and abundant natural beauty, expressing confidence in the state's capacity to script new chapters of progress and excellence.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alongside other leaders, extended warm greetings to Mizoram's people, celebrating their significant contributions to the nation and optimistic future growth. A mass prayer in Aizawl was part of the day's events, attended by Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

(With inputs from agencies.)