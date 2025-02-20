Left Menu

Celebrating 38 Years of Mizoram's Statehood: A Journey of Peace and Progress

Mizoram celebrates its 38th year of statehood, marking the event with greetings from President Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The state became the 23rd in India following the Mizoram peace accord in 1986. Leaders praised the state's cultural heritage and wished for ongoing progress and excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 20-02-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 11:26 IST
Amit Shah Image Credit: Twitter(@airnewsalerts)
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram commemorates its 38th statehood day with messages of goodwill from prominent leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This milestone journey began after the signing of the Mizoram peace accord in 1986, which transformed it into India's 23rd state.

President Murmu acknowledged Mizoram's rich cultural heritage and abundant natural beauty, expressing confidence in the state's capacity to script new chapters of progress and excellence.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alongside other leaders, extended warm greetings to Mizoram's people, celebrating their significant contributions to the nation and optimistic future growth. A mass prayer in Aizawl was part of the day's events, attended by Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

