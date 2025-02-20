Rekha Gupta's Rise: Delhi's New Chief Minister Embarks on a Transformative Journey

Rekha Gupta formally assumed the role of Delhi Chief Minister at the Delhi Secretariat at 3:00 PM. Her day involved a visit to Vasudev Ghat, Yamuna Bazaar, at 5:00 PM, followed by her inaugural Cabinet meeting at 7:00 PM. Gupta was sworn in at a significant ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, marking her as the ninth individual to hold this esteemed position.

Acting on Gupta's recommendations, six fellow BJP leaders joined her administration as ministers. According to a press release from the Directorate of Information and Publicity, Gupta's official duties began with key events, underlining her commitment to advancing Delhi's governance. Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu confirmed Gupta's appointment, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Gupta's political ascent and expressed faith in her abilities.

In a post on X, PM Modi commended Gupta's journey from grassroots politics to the chief ministerial position, expressing confidence in her leadership to propel Delhi's progress. The swearing-in ceremony was graced by notable BJP figures, including Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Rajnath Singh. Gupta, in her media address, hailed her appointment as a breakthrough for women in politics and assured stringent measures against corruption, promising to implement the BJP's pledges and foster a collaborative environment among the 48 BJP legislators.

(With inputs from agencies.)