Brazilian Expertise Unravels Kazakh Aviation Tragedy
A Brazilian lab successfully extracted flight data from an Azerbaijan Airlines crash in Kazakhstan. The analysis, performed by Brazil's air force, aids the Kazakhstan investigation into the Embraer plane incident last month.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 01:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 01:57 IST
The Brazilian air force lab has successfully extracted flight data from the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed in Kazakhstan last month. This significant development was announced in a statement released on Monday.
The Embraer plane's data is now with Kazakh authorities, as they continue their investigation into the tragic incident. The expertise provided by Brazil's air force lab plays a crucial role in understanding the events leading to the crash.
This cross-border collaboration underscores the importance of international cooperation in aviation safety and accident investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Azerbaijan
- Airlines
- plane
- crash
- Kazakhstan
- Brazil
- Embraer
- flight
- data
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IFC and Banco Daycoval Partner on $460M Loan to Boost MSMEs in Brazil’s Amazon
Argentine Soccer Players Detained in Brazil Over Racism Allegations
Brazilian Authorities Rescue 163 Workers from 'Slavery-Like' Conditions at BYD Factory
Tragedy Strikes Brazil with Bridge Collapse, Bus Crash, and Plane Disaster
Kazakhstan's emergency ministry says 42 people likely dead in Azerbaijan Airlines' plane crash, reports AP.