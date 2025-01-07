Brazilian Expertise Unravels Kazakh Aviation Tragedy

The Brazilian air force lab has successfully extracted flight data from the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed in Kazakhstan last month. This significant development was announced in a statement released on Monday.

The Embraer plane's data is now with Kazakh authorities, as they continue their investigation into the tragic incident. The expertise provided by Brazil's air force lab plays a crucial role in understanding the events leading to the crash.

This cross-border collaboration underscores the importance of international cooperation in aviation safety and accident investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)