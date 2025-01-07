Left Menu

Brazilian Expertise Unravels Kazakh Aviation Tragedy

A Brazilian lab successfully extracted flight data from an Azerbaijan Airlines crash in Kazakhstan. The analysis, performed by Brazil's air force, aids the Kazakhstan investigation into the Embraer plane incident last month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 01:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 01:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Brazilian air force lab has successfully extracted flight data from the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed in Kazakhstan last month. This significant development was announced in a statement released on Monday.

The Embraer plane's data is now with Kazakh authorities, as they continue their investigation into the tragic incident. The expertise provided by Brazil's air force lab plays a crucial role in understanding the events leading to the crash.

This cross-border collaboration underscores the importance of international cooperation in aviation safety and accident investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

