Turkish Airlines Flight Diverted to Thiruvananthapuram

A Turkish Airlines flight en route from Istanbul to Colombo faced an unexpected detour to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport due to adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka's capital.

The flight, which was carrying 299 passengers along with 10 crew members, successfully touched down at the Thiruvananthapuram airport at 6:51 am, according to an official from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL).

All passengers and crew were reportedly safe and are set to continue their journey to Colombo once the weather situation there improves, an airport official confirmed.

