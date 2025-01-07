Left Menu

Turkish Airlines Flight Diverted to Thiruvananthapuram

A Turkish Airlines flight headed for Colombo was redirected to Thiruvananthapuram due to bad weather. The flight, carrying 299 passengers and 10 crew members, safely landed and will resume its journey to Colombo once weather conditions improve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-01-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 08:46 IST
Turkish Airlines Flight Diverted to Thiruvananthapuram
  • Country:
  • India

A Turkish Airlines flight en route from Istanbul to Colombo faced an unexpected detour to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport due to adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka's capital.

The flight, which was carrying 299 passengers along with 10 crew members, successfully touched down at the Thiruvananthapuram airport at 6:51 am, according to an official from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL).

All passengers and crew were reportedly safe and are set to continue their journey to Colombo once the weather situation there improves, an airport official confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025