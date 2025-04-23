Left Menu

EU Tech Clamps: Ad-tech Shakeup Looms for Google & X

European regulators are cracking down on major technology companies, with upcoming fines for Alphabet's Google and Elon Musk's X. This follows recent penalties imposed on Apple and Meta under the Digital Markets Act. EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera remains resolute despite potential U.S. retaliatory tariffs instigated by the new regulations.

Updated: 23-04-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:08 IST
European regulators are turning up the heat on major U.S. technology companies, signaling potential fines for Alphabet's Google and Elon Musk's X. This emerges as Brussels intensifies its efforts to rein in Big Tech via stringent regulations, with the first fines under the EU's Digital Markets Act already hitting Apple and Meta.

Despite fears of retaliatory tariffs from the U.S., EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera is standing firm. She has expressed that the rules must be obeyed by all companies operating in Europe. The new regulations aim to dismantle tech giants' control, enabling smoother transitions for users between different online platforms.

Google faces a particular challenge as EU regulators consider forcing it to sell part of its ad-tech business to address favoritism concerns. The European Commission's decision could set a landmark precedent and highlight Brussels' resolve in curbing monopolistic practices, despite potential political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

