Quadrant Future Tek IPO Skyrockets with 3.34 Times Subscription

Quadrant Future Tek Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) has captured significant market attention, being fully subscribed just minutes after its debut on Tuesday.

The IPO received bids for 1,93,57,350 shares against an offering of 57,99,999 shares, marking a subscription rate of 3.34 times, according to data from the National Stock Exchange as of 10:57 hours.

In particular, the segment allocated to Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) saw an impressive subscription rate of 13.79 times, while non-institutional investors accounted for a 3.03 times subscription.

(With inputs from agencies.)