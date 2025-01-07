Left Menu

Quadrant Future Tek IPO Skyrockets with 3.34 Times Subscription

The initial public offering (IPO) of Quadrant Future Tek Ltd was fully subscribed within minutes, with subscriptions 3.34 times over the offer. Retail investors led with a 13.79 times over-subscription. The company raised Rs 130 crore from anchor investors, aiming to develop train control systems and enhance working capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 11:35 IST
Quadrant Future Tek IPO Skyrockets with 3.34 Times Subscription
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Quadrant Future Tek Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) has captured significant market attention, being fully subscribed just minutes after its debut on Tuesday.

The IPO received bids for 1,93,57,350 shares against an offering of 57,99,999 shares, marking a subscription rate of 3.34 times, according to data from the National Stock Exchange as of 10:57 hours.

In particular, the segment allocated to Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) saw an impressive subscription rate of 13.79 times, while non-institutional investors accounted for a 3.03 times subscription.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025