An Se-young and Christo Popov Shine at Badminton World Tour Final

Paris Olympics gold medallist An Se-young showcased her badminton prowess, defeating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-15, 21-12 in the World Tour Final semifinals in Hangzhou.

Setting up a title match with defending champion Wang Zhiyi, South Korea's An utilized her power and speed to overtake Yamaguchi, ultimately pushing through with quick rallies. Meanwhile, in the other women's semifinal, Wang Zhiyi battled past Ratchanok Intanon despite dropping the first game, edging to a 15-21, 21-17, 21-11 victory.

On the men's side, Christo Popov made a standout debut, beating Japan's Kodai Naraoka 21-19, 21-8. Popov's strategic targeting of Naraoka's backhand led to key advantages, setting him up for the final match. He awaits the outcome of the clash between Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Shi Yuqi to determine his opponent.