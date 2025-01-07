B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Secures Rs 24.11 Crore Ahead of IPO Launch

B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Limited, an eminent name in road construction and infrastructure projects, has secured a substantial capital infusion of Rs 24.11 crore. This was accomplished through their anchor book process on January 06, 2025, ahead of their impending IPO launch.

According to an exchange filing, a total of 15 investors participated in this strategic financial move. Among these were significant contributors such as the Mavira Growth Opportunities Fund and AARTH AIF, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company's market position and potential for growth.

The equity allocation comprised 17,86,000 shares priced at Rs 135 each, revealing calculated valuation and investor enthusiasm. Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited serves as the Book Running Lead Manager, while Link Intime India Private Limited is the Registrar to the Issue. The process highlights the company's robust standing in the market.

