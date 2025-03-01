Left Menu

Strategic Leap in Connectivity: NPG Reviews 11 Key Infrastructure Projects

The Network Planning Group under PM GatiShakti reviewed 11 major infrastructure projects aiming to enhance multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency across Road, Railway, IT, and Metro sectors, focusing on seamless intermodal coordination and significant socio-economic benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 14:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster infrastructure, the 88th meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) under PM GatiShakti scrutinized 11 key projects across Road, Railway, Information Technology, and Metro sectors, according to a Saturday release from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Chaired by E Srinivas, Joint Secretary at the DPIIT, the meeting focused on aligning these projects with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan's principles of multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency. These projects aim to optimize intermodal coordination and ensure last-mile connectivity.

The initiatives, which span regions from Bihar to Gujarat, include the development of new highways, expressways, and rail lines. Key projects under review included the Kishanganj-Bahadurganj Highway, the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road Expressway, and the Sirhind-Sehna section, all expected to streamline transportation and foster economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

