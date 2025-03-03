Left Menu

Emerald Finance's Strategic Expansion: Capital Infusion and Growth Plans Unveiled

Emerald Finance Limited announces a preferential allotment to raise Rs.15.05 crore for business expansion and enhancing its EWA program. Key investors include BAYA PTE Ltd and Saint Capital Mauritius. The move aims to strengthen Emerald Finance's mission of providing accessible financial solutions across India.

Emerald Finance to Raise Rs.15 Crore via Preferential Allotment. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Emerald Finance Limited, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, has announced a significant capital infusion strategy through the issuance of equity shares. The company, known for its diverse financial services, is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on March 25, 2025, seeking shareholder approval for this financial move.

The board meeting on March 1 approved a preferential allotment of up to 1,148,900 equity shares at Rs.131 per share, aiming to raise Rs.15.05 crore. This capital will be directed towards business expansion, enhancement of their Earned Wage Access (EWA) program, and other strategic initiatives. Notably, BAYA PTE Ltd and Saint Capital Mauritius have been identified as key investors in this allotment.

According to Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director of Emerald Finance, the funds will support the scaling of operations and technological advancements, facilitating broader financial inclusion. This strategic push is expected to optimize liquidity access and deliver long-term value, aligning with their mission to enhance financial accessibility in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

