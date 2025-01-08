Left Menu

MakeMyTrip Launches Flexible Payment Option for International Flights

MakeMyTrip has introduced a part payment option for international flight bookings, allowing travelers to confirm their bookings by paying 10 to 40 percent upfront. The remaining balance is due before the travel date or within 45 days without extra charges. The feature aims to ease travel costs for families and groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 12:18 IST
MakeMyTrip Launches Flexible Payment Option for International Flights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian travel booking platform MakeMyTrip has unveiled a new payment feature that allows travelers to book international flights by paying between 10 to 40 percent of the total fare upfront. The move aims to alleviate financial burdens on larger groups.

The exact upfront amount will be calculated based on several factors, including airline selection, travel sector, and booking lead time. Remaining balances are due before travel or within 45 days of booking, free of extra fees.

Saujanya Shrivastava, COO of Flights, Holidays & Gulf at MakeMyTrip, highlighted the feature as an industry-first, offering Indians enhanced convenience and flexibility. Initial usage data shows this option attracting both solo travelers and traveling families alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025