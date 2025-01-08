MakeMyTrip Launches Flexible Payment Option for International Flights

Indian travel booking platform MakeMyTrip has unveiled a new payment feature that allows travelers to book international flights by paying between 10 to 40 percent of the total fare upfront. The move aims to alleviate financial burdens on larger groups.

The exact upfront amount will be calculated based on several factors, including airline selection, travel sector, and booking lead time. Remaining balances are due before travel or within 45 days of booking, free of extra fees.

Saujanya Shrivastava, COO of Flights, Holidays & Gulf at MakeMyTrip, highlighted the feature as an industry-first, offering Indians enhanced convenience and flexibility. Initial usage data shows this option attracting both solo travelers and traveling families alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)