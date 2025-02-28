Italy's Bold Energy Relief Plan: Boosting Families and Businesses Amid Economic Challenges

Italy's government announced a comprehensive 3 billion euro package aimed at mitigating the impact of rising energy costs on families and businesses, as unveiled by Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti.

In the 2025 budget, the government has rolled out tax cuts designed to increase the disposable income of low and middle-income earners, in an effort to stimulate economic growth.

To maintain fiscal responsibility, the funds have been sourced without increasing Italy's national debt, ensuring adherence to European Union budgetary constraints.

