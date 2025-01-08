LEAP India Acquires CHEP India, Strengthening Sustainable Supply Chain Solutions

LEAP India, renowned for its sustainable supply chain solutions, announced its acquisition of CHEP India Private Limited (CIPL) on January 8. The acquisition marks a strategic move to bolster LEAP India's offerings, incorporating CIPL's assets, customer base, and workforce to align with their mission of transforming India's supply chain landscape.

With this acquisition, LEAP Group, which includes TARON Material Handling Equipments Pvt. Ltd. and the newly acquired CIPL, now boasts 33 warehouses, over 11 million assets, 6000+ customer touchpoints, and a team of more than 3000 full-time employees. Sunu Mathew, Managing Director and Founder of LEAP India, expressed excitement about enhancing capabilities and extending market reach through this acquisition.

This integration positions LEAP India to combine its strengths with CIPL's expertise in asset-pooling and shared-use platforms. The expanded services will cater to sectors like FMCG, automotive, retail, and e-commerce, promising innovation and a robust commitment to sustainability, supported by a skilled team and extensive infrastructure.

