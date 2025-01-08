Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Employment Surge: Global Opportunities and Digital Transformation

In the last two years, Himachal Pradesh has provided 39,220 jobs, with 13,704 in the government sector alone. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu shared ongoing efforts to fill vacancies, explore overseas job opportunities, and improve youth skills. Digital transformation initiatives are also being implemented to streamline operations.

Himachal Pradesh has made significant strides in employment, creating 39,220 jobs over the past two years, including 13,704 government positions, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

In a recent review of the Labour and Employment Department, Sukhu unveiled plans to fill existing vacancies and expand overseas employment opportunities for skilled individuals. An MoU with Dubai-based EFS Facility Services promises job placements abroad.

The government prioritizes digital transformation, urging the digitization of data to enhance job matching and operational efficiency statewide.

