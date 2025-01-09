Central Railway's Swift Action Restores Height Barriers After Damage
Central Railway began the restoration of height barriers at King's Circle station in Mumbai after they were damaged by heavy vehicles. The two barriers were critical to protect the Rail Over Bridge. Restoration was to be completed by Wednesday night, with police charging the truck driver for negligence.
- Country:
- India
Central Railway commenced emergency restoration work on the protective height barriers of a Rail Over Bridge near King's Circle station in Mumbai on Wednesday. This action followed damage inflicted by heavy vehicles earlier in the day.
According to railway officials, the repair efforts were expected to conclude by the end of the day. The damage occurred when two height barriers on the southbound carriageway were struck, first by a truck around 3 a.m., and later by another vehicle.
In response, Swapnil Nila, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, highlighted the implementation of safety measures, including the deployment of railway employees to monitor traffic. Meanwhile, authorities have lodged a FIR against the truck driver responsible for the incident, citing negligent driving and endangering human life.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chemical tanker catches fire near Mumbai-Pune highway; traffic hit
Fire breaks out in Navi Mumbai's under-construction society
Minor girl killed, three others injured after being crushed by RCC water tank burst in Nagpada area of Mumbai: Officials.
Fire breaks out in moving high-end car on Mumbai Coastal Road; doused
Drug Crime Surge Unveiled in Navi Mumbai Annual Report