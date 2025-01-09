Left Menu

Central Railway's Swift Action Restores Height Barriers After Damage

Central Railway began the restoration of height barriers at King's Circle station in Mumbai after they were damaged by heavy vehicles. The two barriers were critical to protect the Rail Over Bridge. Restoration was to be completed by Wednesday night, with police charging the truck driver for negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 00:06 IST
Central Railway's Swift Action Restores Height Barriers After Damage
  • Country:
  • India

Central Railway commenced emergency restoration work on the protective height barriers of a Rail Over Bridge near King's Circle station in Mumbai on Wednesday. This action followed damage inflicted by heavy vehicles earlier in the day.

According to railway officials, the repair efforts were expected to conclude by the end of the day. The damage occurred when two height barriers on the southbound carriageway were struck, first by a truck around 3 a.m., and later by another vehicle.

In response, Swapnil Nila, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, highlighted the implementation of safety measures, including the deployment of railway employees to monitor traffic. Meanwhile, authorities have lodged a FIR against the truck driver responsible for the incident, citing negligent driving and endangering human life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025