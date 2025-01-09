Central Railway's Swift Action Restores Height Barriers After Damage

Central Railway commenced emergency restoration work on the protective height barriers of a Rail Over Bridge near King's Circle station in Mumbai on Wednesday. This action followed damage inflicted by heavy vehicles earlier in the day.

According to railway officials, the repair efforts were expected to conclude by the end of the day. The damage occurred when two height barriers on the southbound carriageway were struck, first by a truck around 3 a.m., and later by another vehicle.

In response, Swapnil Nila, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, highlighted the implementation of safety measures, including the deployment of railway employees to monitor traffic. Meanwhile, authorities have lodged a FIR against the truck driver responsible for the incident, citing negligent driving and endangering human life.

