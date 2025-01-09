Dr. Doodley Secures Funding to Revolutionize Pet Healthcare with At-Home Vet Services

In a significant move for pet healthcare, Dr. Doodley, headquartered in Bengaluru, India, has secured its first institutional funding from Campus Fund. The investment is set to fuel the expansion of the company's pioneering Vet Clinics (VCs) and mobile veterinary services, marking a new chapter in accessible pet healthcare.

Founded by Utsav Bisaria and Yash Ladda, both experienced with financial expertise and personal insights into pet care, the platform aims to reimagine the veterinary landscape. Bisaria highlights the investment's pivotal role in making pet healthcare affordable and efficient, especially in urban areas, reflecting a shift toward home-based services.

As the Indian pet healthcare market, presently valued at $682 million, gears up for a projected climb to $2.3 billion by 2031, Dr. Doodley positions itself to lead this transformation. With a VC model offering comprehensive diagnostic and surgical services, the company has already benefitted over 2,000 customers through its at-home services, setting a benchmark in innovation and convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)