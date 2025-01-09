Tamil Nadu Unveils Ambitious IT Park Initiative to Bolster AI Growth

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, MK Stalin, has unveiled plans for a 2 million square foot IT park in Coimbatore, designed under a public-private partnership to emphasize artificial intelligence technologies. During the Umagine TN 2025 Summit, Stalin emphasized AI's critical role in shaping the future, assuring the youth that this technological wave will create more job opportunities rather than diminish them.

The CM highlighted the historical IT advancements in Tamil Nadu, citing former Chief Minister Karunanidhi's establishment of Tidel Park in Chennai as a foundational move. Now, Tamil Nadu seeks to expand its digital footprint with new IT parks in cities such as Coimbatore, Salem, Madurai, and beyond, aiming to distribute technological progress across the state.

Stalin also stressed the state's commitment to cybersecurity, noting the introduction of a new policy in 2024 to combat the rise of digital crimes. To further bolster technological growth, Tamil Nadu has signed 13 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) valued at 78 crores with major companies to train young talent, ensuring comprehensive state development and securing employment opportunities beyond the capital city.

(With inputs from agencies.)