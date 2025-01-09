Bhumika Group: Leading the Way with 'Great Place to Work' Certification
Bhumika Group, a renowned real estate company in India, achieves 'Great Place to Work' certification from the Great Place to Work Institute. Recognized for its exemplary workplace culture under the Mid-Size Organizations category, the Group emphasizes innovation, excellence, and an empowering work environment, fostering employee growth and organizational success.
Bhumika Group, a distinguished leader in India's real estate sector, has been awarded the prestigious 'Great Place to Work' certification by the internationally acclaimed Great Place to Work Institute. Recognized under the Mid-Size Organizations category, this certification is valid from January 2025 to January 2026.
The accolade reflects a thorough evaluation involving an employee survey and an organizational culture assessment. This underscores the Group's dedication to a workplace culture rooted in trust and collaboration. Uddhav Poddar, CMD of Bhumika Group, described the recognition as a testament to their core values and dedication to empowering their workforce.
Siddharth Katyal, CEO, emphasized the importance of fostering creativity and collective growth within the team. This milestone highlights Bhumika Group's consistent pursuit of industry excellence and commitment to shaping a brighter future for employees and stakeholders, raising standards in both real estate and workplace culture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
