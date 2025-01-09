FedEx Expands International Connect Plus to Boost India's E-commerce
FedEx expands its International Connect Plus service in India, enhancing e-commerce capabilities with cost-effective, time-sensitive international shipping. Aimed at reaching a $325 billion market by 2030, the service offers seamless e-commerce integration, flexible delivery options, and enhanced customer control, bolstering India's growing e-commerce sector.
FedEx, the global leader in express transportation, announces the expansion of its International Connect Plus service in India, aiming to revolutionize the country's burgeoning e-commerce market.
With a cost-effective, day-definite shipping solution, FedEx targets efficient cross-border e-commerce, anticipating nearly 17 billion shipments over the next seven years. The service enhances delivery speed and customer flexibility, crucial for competitive e-commerce environments.
Offering seamless integration with major platforms and real-time tracking features, FedEx empowers businesses with tools like FedEx Delivery Manager and Picture Proof of Delivery (PPoD), promising significant cost savings and increased customer satisfaction.
