FedEx Expands International Connect Plus to Boost India's E-commerce

FedEx expands its International Connect Plus service in India, enhancing e-commerce capabilities with cost-effective, time-sensitive international shipping. Aimed at reaching a $325 billion market by 2030, the service offers seamless e-commerce integration, flexible delivery options, and enhanced customer control, bolstering India's growing e-commerce sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:49 IST
FedEx Expands International Connect Plus to Boost India's E-commerce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
FedEx, the global leader in express transportation, announces the expansion of its International Connect Plus service in India, aiming to revolutionize the country's burgeoning e-commerce market.

With a cost-effective, day-definite shipping solution, FedEx targets efficient cross-border e-commerce, anticipating nearly 17 billion shipments over the next seven years. The service enhances delivery speed and customer flexibility, crucial for competitive e-commerce environments.

Offering seamless integration with major platforms and real-time tracking features, FedEx empowers businesses with tools like FedEx Delivery Manager and Picture Proof of Delivery (PPoD), promising significant cost savings and increased customer satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

