Gadkari's Aerial Review of Indore-Hyderabad Corridor: Speeds Up Infrastructure Development

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari conducted an aerial inspection of the 33-km high-speed corridor between Indore and Hyderabad. The project, under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, aims to enhance highway infrastructure. Gadkari reviewed construction progress in west Madhya Pradesh, with completion expected by December, easing traffic between states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 09-01-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 23:16 IST
Gadkari's Aerial Review of Indore-Hyderabad Corridor: Speeds Up Infrastructure Development
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday undertook an aerial inspection of a significant 33-kilometer stretch of a high-speed corridor that connects Indore in Madhya Pradesh to Hyderabad in Telangana, according to official sources.

This section is a part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana, a central government-funded initiative designed to improve India's highway infrastructure. The inspected corridor stretches from Tejaji Nagar in Indore to Balwada in Khargone district and is anticipated to be finished by December, with the construction of three tunnels in challenging hillside areas. This will facilitate smoother traffic flow from Madhya Pradesh to Telangana via Maharashtra.

Additionally, Gadkari reviewed other highway projects in the Indore region, with a focus meeting held with officials from the National Highways Authority of India and attendance from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The meeting also featured a presentation on the proposed beautification for a new bridge on the Narmada River along the Indore-Omkareshwar road.

(With inputs from agencies.)

