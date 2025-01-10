Left Menu

Airbus Steers the Skies: Retains Jetmaking Crown Amid Boeing Struggles

In 2024, Airbus delivered 766 jets, maintaining its industry leadership as Boeing faces recovery challenges. Despite supply chain disruptions, Airbus nears its delivery target. Analysts note aggressive order competition between the two. Airbus plans increased single-aisle jet production, while dealing with supply pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 02:17 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 02:17 IST
Airbus Steers the Skies: Retains Jetmaking Crown Amid Boeing Struggles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Airbus delivered 766 jets in 2024, solidifying its lead in the jetmaking industry for the sixth consecutive year. This achievement comes despite arch-rival Boeing's cautious recovery from a prolonged internal crisis, as indicated by company data released on Thursday.

The European planemaker narrowly missed its delivery target of "around 770" jets, citing ongoing global supply chain disruptions caused by parts and labor shortages. Jefferies analyst Chloe Lemarie noted that the missing four aircraft were small A220 models, with deliveries of larger models meeting expectations. This slowdown reflects a decrease in Airbus' industrial recovery growth from 11% to 4% over the last year.

Although Boeing has not yet reported its annual data, lingering regulatory restrictions and cautious ramp-ups have widened the delivery gap between the two competitors for 2024. However, analysts suggest that both planemakers continue to aggressively vie for new orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025