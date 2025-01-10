Airbus Steers the Skies: Retains Jetmaking Crown Amid Boeing Struggles

Airbus delivered 766 jets in 2024, solidifying its lead in the jetmaking industry for the sixth consecutive year. This achievement comes despite arch-rival Boeing's cautious recovery from a prolonged internal crisis, as indicated by company data released on Thursday.

The European planemaker narrowly missed its delivery target of "around 770" jets, citing ongoing global supply chain disruptions caused by parts and labor shortages. Jefferies analyst Chloe Lemarie noted that the missing four aircraft were small A220 models, with deliveries of larger models meeting expectations. This slowdown reflects a decrease in Airbus' industrial recovery growth from 11% to 4% over the last year.

Although Boeing has not yet reported its annual data, lingering regulatory restrictions and cautious ramp-ups have widened the delivery gap between the two competitors for 2024. However, analysts suggest that both planemakers continue to aggressively vie for new orders.

