Air India Flight's Mid-Air Turnaround Due to Technical Snag

An Air India flight to Singapore made a mid-air return to the departure city due to a technical issue. The flight, carrying 170 passengers, landed safely. Engineers are addressing the problem, and the journey is expected to resume shortly. Air India officials have not commented yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chenani | Updated: 10-01-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 09:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India flight en route to Singapore experienced a mid-air technical issue, forcing a return to the departure city, airport officials revealed on Friday.

With about 170 passengers on board, the pilots swiftly contacted the airport to ensure a safe landing back at the origin. The aircraft landed without incident, officials confirmed.

Technical engineers are currently working to resolve the issue, and the flight is expected to continue its journey soon. Air India representatives have not provided any immediate comments on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

