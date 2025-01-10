Left Menu

Air India Flight Makes Safe Return Due to Mid-Air Snag

An Air India flight en route to Singapore returned to its originating city due to a technical issue. The pilots safely landed the plane, which carried 170 passengers. Engineers are addressing the problem, and the flight is expected to resume shortly. The airline has not commented yet.

An Air India flight heading to Singapore was forced to return to its original city after the pilots detected a technical snag in mid-air, according to airport officials.

The pilots promptly informed the airport before turning back, ensuring the safe landing of the flight, which carried approximately 170 passengers.

The aircraft's engineers are currently addressing the issue, and the flight is anticipated to resume its journey shortly. The airline has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

