Kashmir Stands United: Protests Erupt After Pahalgam Attack

Protests surged in Jammu and Kashmir following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, targeting tourists. Demonstrators called for justice and solidarity, with emotional appeals from citizens and political leaders urging decisive action against the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:40 IST
Traders' association members protesting in Ganderbal, J-K (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, members of the traders' association launched a protest in Ganderbal district's Kangan area, Jammu and Kashmir, in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Protestors carried placards reading 'Stop Innocent Killings' while chanting for justice.

In Srinagar, citizens assembled outside the Police Control Room, also staging protests. Expressing their grief, one protester told ANI, 'This is mourning for all of Kashmir. The attack shatters our souls, striking at our humanity and our love for tourists.' The gathering pleaded for swift governmental and security forces action.

Protesters were joined by Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, who urged a thorough investigation by the Union Home Minister. The Dogra Front and BJP leaders also demonstrated solidarity. Concurrently, the National Investigation Agency visited the scene, assisting local police in the inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

