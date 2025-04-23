Supreme Court Upholds BPSC Exam Integrity Despite Leak Allegations

The Supreme Court has dismissed a set of petitions seeking to halt the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) mains examination, scheduled for April 25, due to allegations of a paper leak during prelims conducted last December. The court found the evidence presented insufficient to warrant a widespread re-test.

Senior advocate Anjana Prakash, representing the petitioners, claimed digital evidence showed questions were leaked. She highlighted WhatsApp messages and video clips as proof, including a video supposedly revealing answers broadcast over loudspeakers at an examination site.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta defended the exam's integrity, citing measures like using four different sets of scrambled questions. Despite some overlap with coaching materials, only two out of 150 questions were exact matches. The bench acknowledged that suspicious activity seemed limited to one centre in Patna, where a re-examination had already been administered.

