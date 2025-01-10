Left Menu

Mid-Air Technical Snag Forces Air India Flight to Return to Chennai

An Air India flight bound for Singapore returned to Chennai after pilots detected a mid-air technical snag. The flight safely landed with about 170 passengers. Alternative arrangements were made for passengers to continue their journey. All crew and passengers disembarked safely.

An Air India flight en route to Singapore made an emergency return to Chennai after a technical glitch was detected mid-flight. The pilots wisely communicated with the airport authorities to coordinate a secure landing for the aircraft, ensuring the safety of approximately 170 passengers aboard.

Flight AI 346 was identified with a suspected technical issue, prompting its return. Upon its safe landing, all passengers and crew were successfully disembarked, according to a statement from an Air India official.

Alternative arrangements were quickly put in place, allowing passengers to continue their journey from Chennai to Singapore without significant delay, as noted by the airline's representative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

