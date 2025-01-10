Left Menu

Emerging Markets Grapple with Economic Shifts

Emerging markets saw stock lows, with investors watching U.S. labor reports for interest rate clues. Despite fleeting positivity, mixed signals on tariffs and rates led to cautious approaches. Turkey sees record lira drops, while Romania reports economic growth. Ethiopia prepares for economic reforms with a securities exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 15:46 IST
Emerging market equities hit their lowest point in almost four months, with currencies trading flat as investors await insight from a forthcoming U.S. labor market report.

The MSCI index experienced a 0.7% decline, continuing a downward trend since its two-year high in October, amid unclear signals on tariffs and Federal Reserve rate changes.

Despite some countries showing signs of growth, such as Romania's 1.2% GDP rise, overall caution prevails, compounded by Turkey's historic lira low and ongoing uncertainty in U.S. economic policies.

