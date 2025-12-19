Bank of Mexico Reduces Interest Rates Amid Inflation Concerns

The Bank of Mexico announced a 25 basis points reduction in its benchmark interest rate, lowering it to 7.00%. The move, anticipated by many analysts, underscores the bank's confidence in managing inflation, despite a rise in short-term inflation risks.

This decision, made by the central bank's five-member board, showed internal disagreement as Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath voted against the rate cut. The bank indicated a potential pause in rate adjustments, emphasizing that future moves will be driven by data.

Despite increased inflation in November, Banxico is optimistic about reaching its 3% inflation target by 2026. However, concerns remain as core inflation remains persistent. Analysts are split on whether more rate cuts will follow, given the rising inflationary pressures and economic uncertainties.

