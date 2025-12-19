Left Menu

Bank of Mexico Reduces Interest Rates Amid Inflation Concerns

The Bank of Mexico reduced its benchmark interest rate to 7.00%, reflecting confidence in inflation control despite near-term risks. The decision, made by the central bank's divided board, signals potential pauses or adjustments in future rates. Analysts are divided on the likelihood of further rate reductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 02:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bank of Mexico announced a 25 basis points reduction in its benchmark interest rate, lowering it to 7.00%. The move, anticipated by many analysts, underscores the bank's confidence in managing inflation, despite a rise in short-term inflation risks.

This decision, made by the central bank's five-member board, showed internal disagreement as Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath voted against the rate cut. The bank indicated a potential pause in rate adjustments, emphasizing that future moves will be driven by data.

Despite increased inflation in November, Banxico is optimistic about reaching its 3% inflation target by 2026. However, concerns remain as core inflation remains persistent. Analysts are split on whether more rate cuts will follow, given the rising inflationary pressures and economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

