Discover the Top 10 Indian Ethnic Wear Brands for 2023

Explore India's top ethnic fashion brands blending tradition with contemporary trends. From Kalpraag’s modern sophistication to Sabyasachi's timeless elegance, these labels offer exquisite creations for weddings, festivals, and beyond. Dive into the craftsmanship and innovation that redefine Indian fashion today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:14 IST
Top 10 Indian Ethnic Wear Brands. Image Credit: ANI
Indian ethnic wear, celebrated globally for its rich cultural roots and artistic flair, continues to evolve. No longer just about fabrics, it represents India's vibrant heritage while embracing contemporary trends and lifestyles. As weddings and formal events demand diverse attire options, ten leading Indian ethnic wear brands showcase unrivaled craftsmanship and style, ensuring a perfect blend of tradition and modernity.

Kalpraag stands out by seamlessly integrating heritage with modern designs. In a mere 1.5 years, it has become a sought-after name in the market for men's ethnic wear, known for exquisite kurtas, Nehru jackets, and sherwanis. Their innovative designs and commitment to quality have quickly captured a loyal following.

On the other hand, global fashion icon Rahul Mishra combines traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics. His collections, celebrated for their intricate embroidery and sustainable practices, appeal to those who cherish luxury with an artistic touch. Whether it's vibrant occasions or casual outings, these brands cater to all with timeless elegance and artistic finesse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

