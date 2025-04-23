United in Grief: Ramban Collides with Terror and Nature’s Fury

In Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, residents faced a grim amalgamation of terror and natural disaster, unifying in grief and protest on Wednesday. The peaceful protests condemned the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, mainly tourists, amidst the struggles of recovering from devastating landslides and flash floods.

The local populace, comprising both Muslim and Hindu communities, engaged in joint protests for the first time, marking a historic united front along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Islamic scholars led the charge, calling for decisive action against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, which has plagued the region for over 35 years.

The terror attack, described as an "assault on humanity," compounded the region's distress, already hit hard by natural calamities. Community leaders emphasized the need for peace amid tragedy, urging the central government for a robust response to eliminate cross-border terrorism and restore normalcy.

(With inputs from agencies.)