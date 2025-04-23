Left Menu

United in Grief: Ramban Collides with Terror and Nature’s Fury

In Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, residents held protests against a recent terror attack in Pahalgam which killed 26 people. The attack has intensified pain in an area already besieged by floods and landslides. Unified protests by Muslim and Hindu communities unequivocally condemned terrorism, demanding stringent action against perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramban | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:21 IST
United in Grief: Ramban Collides with Terror and Nature’s Fury
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, residents faced a grim amalgamation of terror and natural disaster, unifying in grief and protest on Wednesday. The peaceful protests condemned the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, mainly tourists, amidst the struggles of recovering from devastating landslides and flash floods.

The local populace, comprising both Muslim and Hindu communities, engaged in joint protests for the first time, marking a historic united front along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Islamic scholars led the charge, calling for decisive action against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, which has plagued the region for over 35 years.

The terror attack, described as an "assault on humanity," compounded the region's distress, already hit hard by natural calamities. Community leaders emphasized the need for peace amid tragedy, urging the central government for a robust response to eliminate cross-border terrorism and restore normalcy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025