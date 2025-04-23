Bollywood's Bold Take: Karan Singh Tyagi's Impactful Debut with 'Kesari Chapter 2'

New director Karan Singh Tyagi has made a notable entry into Bollywood with his film 'Kesari Chapter 2', a historical courtroom drama featuring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday. The movie explores the lesser-known aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and is gaining traction among viewers and at the box office.

Tyagi, in an interview, recounted his journey from Meerut to Mumbai, highlighting his father's influence in nurturing his love for cinema. Inspired by films like 'Damini' by Rajkumar Santoshi, Tyagi was drawn to large-scale human dramas, shaping his filmmaking style.

The inspiration for 'Kesari Chapter 2' stemmed from a book, 'Case That Shook the Empire', by Raghu and Pushpa Palat, descendants of C. Sankaran Nair, the film's central character. Tyagi collaborated with co-writer Amrit to craft the screenplay, capturing producer Karan Johar's attention and subsequently Akshay Kumar's, who was moved by the story's depth.

Despite challenges in ensuring historical accuracy, Tyagi and his team dedicated nearly three years to research, aiming for authenticity in their portrayal of 1920s British courtrooms. Akshay Kumar's commitment to his role was evident, dedicating extensive time to understand his character deeply.

The film has opened successfully in theaters, earning Rs 7.84 crore on its first day and surpassing recent projects featuring Kumar. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh highlighted its stronger performance compared to limited releases like 'Mission Raniganj'. Audience reactions have been positive, with emotional responses during critical scenes of the film.

Currently under Dharma Productions, 'Kesari Chapter 2' continues to screen nationally, connecting audiences with its stirring depiction of historical events. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)