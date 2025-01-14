Left Menu

Leadership Transition at United Spirits: Praveen Someshwar Takes the Helm

United Spirits Ltd, part of Diageo, has appointed Praveen Someshwar as the next CEO, following Hina Nagarajan's promotion to a global role. Someshwar, with a rich background in media and beverages, will start his role in April 2025, while Nagarajan will resign by March 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 10:59 IST
Leadership Transition at United Spirits: Praveen Someshwar Takes the Helm
United Spirits Ltd Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

United Spirits Ltd (USL), under the umbrella of British multinational Diageo, has ushered in a leadership change by naming Praveen Someshwar as the company's next CEO. This transition comes as Hina Nagarajan, the current CEO, advances to a global position as part of a significant top-level reshuffle.

Someshwar will serve as Chief Executive Officer - Designate, collaborating closely with Nagarajan until March 31, 2025, as per USL's official statement. By April 2025, he is set to officially become the Managing Director & CEO, pending necessary legal approvals.

Hina Nagarajan, who has driven USL for nearly four years, will transition to a new role within Diageo, resigning from her current position by March 2025. Someshwar's prior experience includes a tenure as MD and CEO of HT Media Ltd, along with notable leadership roles at PepsiCo across the Asia Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals

Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies

Overcoming Inequality: EU Strategies to Tackle Poverty and Marginalization

Balancing Conservation and Fisheries: The Global Impact of Marine Protected Areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025