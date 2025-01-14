Leadership Transition at United Spirits: Praveen Someshwar Takes the Helm
United Spirits Ltd, part of Diageo, has appointed Praveen Someshwar as the next CEO, following Hina Nagarajan's promotion to a global role. Someshwar, with a rich background in media and beverages, will start his role in April 2025, while Nagarajan will resign by March 2025.
- Country:
- India
United Spirits Ltd (USL), under the umbrella of British multinational Diageo, has ushered in a leadership change by naming Praveen Someshwar as the company's next CEO. This transition comes as Hina Nagarajan, the current CEO, advances to a global position as part of a significant top-level reshuffle.
Someshwar will serve as Chief Executive Officer - Designate, collaborating closely with Nagarajan until March 31, 2025, as per USL's official statement. By April 2025, he is set to officially become the Managing Director & CEO, pending necessary legal approvals.
Hina Nagarajan, who has driven USL for nearly four years, will transition to a new role within Diageo, resigning from her current position by March 2025. Someshwar's prior experience includes a tenure as MD and CEO of HT Media Ltd, along with notable leadership roles at PepsiCo across the Asia Pacific region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
